Alida, a leader in experience management, today announced that it will host Innovation Day, a global virtual event showcasing the top innovative brands in experience delivery and recipients of the Alida Delta Awards. Winners include Castorama, Duke Health, Globe, Indigo Books & Music, Morning Brew, Pierre & Vacances, Pixel United, Sun Life, Travelport, and Twitch Ads among others.
“We are thrilled to be hosting Innovation Day and celebrating our Delta Awards winners who have gone above and beyond for their customers,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “In today’s climate, it is imperative that companies prioritize customer experience but do so in a way that combines both innovation and empathy. This year’s winners embody this sentiment and value CX as a core part of their business.”
The event hosted by Wainwright and Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer at Alida, will feature innovation stories from all winners, on how they made their organizations more customer centric and used the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) platform to get the important customer insights they need to make business decisions that create change and drive growth.
"Sun Life prioritizes client experience in everything we do, making sure we include them in the process to provide the best service for our clients’ specific needs,” said Ed Milano, Vice President of Marketing and Chief Client Experience Officer for Sun Life U.S.
“Travelport is delighted to be a Delta award winner and be recognized for our resilience and commitment to our customers during challenging times for our industry,” said Sarah Strahan, Senior Director of Marketing Operations at Travelport. “Our customer voice panel is a critical initiative that helps ensure we are focused on the right priorities, while allowing us to better understand and connect with our customers in a meaningful way.”
Companies recognized as Delta Award winners were chosen because they prioritize discovering the truth about their customers and putting it into action to deliver extraordinary experiences. This year’s winners outperformed their industry norms for engagement activity metrics and accomplished groundbreaking CX initiatives within their business, ranging from scaling insights programs globally, to tapping into a variety of new demographics.
“Our team greatly values the relationships we’ve built with our customers and are proud to see them accomplish exciting milestones in their respective CX journeys,” said Baldree. “This year’s winners have demonstrated the power CX can have in creating unforgettable customer experiences and we look forward to continuing to support them on their road to success.”
Alida’s Innovation Day is a free virtual event taking place at 1:00 pm EST on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. To register and also gain access to the full Innovation Day library, visit www.alida.com/innovation-day-2022.
About Alida
Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.
