SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--
Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM) software, today announced it will launch a Data Centre in Sydney in winter 2022. This expansion will allow for enhanced data services and provides the opportunity to serve more customers operating in the Oceanic region.
“Customer centricity lives at the heart of Alida’s business priorities and is the driving force behind this exciting new Data Centre,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products and Engineering, Alida. “We made the decision to launch this service expansion after carefully listening to our customers and taking action on their desired data needs. We look forward to offering our customers in Australia and New Zealand a local CX solution that yields high performing and reliable data collection services.”
Introducing the new Sydney Data Centre will more efficiently meet the needs of Alida’s customers in Australia and New Zealand and enable an increase in data performance and speed in these regions. While supporting state and federal agencies with their data collection, this Data Centre will also aid global organisations operating or looking to expand within the Oceanic region. Having locally available data will enhance the data collection process and efficiently meet clients’ regional compliance requirements.
Alida has expanded its services in Asia Pacific by partnering with 14 organisations through the Alida Partner Network to support our clients in delivering exceptional customer, product, employee, and brand experiences.
“Alida’s expansion in Australia will enable our clients to build better engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback,” said Steven Medeiros, SVP & General Manager, APAC at Alida. “Working together with our local partners, we are in a great position to help organisations across Asia Pacific to improve their customer experience, accelerate innovation, increase revenue, and mitigate decision risk.”
About Alida
Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.
Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaCXM.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005212/en/
CONTACT: Genevieve Raveau
Senior Manager, Global PR
KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Alida
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/13/2022 06:00 PM/DISC: 04/13/2022 06:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005212/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.