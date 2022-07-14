LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and management will discuss the results on a conference call at 8:30 am ET the same day. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investor.alight.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13730470.
About Alight Solutions
With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 36 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.
