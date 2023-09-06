LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced a new doctor enabled direct ship to patient feature in its Vivera™ Retainer Subscription (VRS) platform that allows doctors to have subsequent retainers sent directly to their patients in order to meet their ongoing long-term retention needs. The VRS platform is part of Align’s broader Doctor Subscription Program (DSP) introduced to doctors in the United States and Canada in 2021.
“Our new subscription model supports the increasing digitalization of dentistry and orthodontics,” said Simon Beard, Align executive vice president and general manager Americas and EMEA. “As many of us, doctors and their patients have grown to expect the ease and convenience of technology enabled services and solutions. With the introduction of the VRS direct patient ship feature, we are providing doctors with new ways to support their patients, enhance treatment experience, and build their practices.”
With the direct ship to patient feature, doctors can arrange to have subsequent retainers sent to their patients directly, reducing the need for doctors to store the retainers in their office or for patients to make a trip to their doctor’s office simply to pick up their replacement retainers. All shipping costs, logistics, and facilitation of tracking information are managed directly in the Align VRS platform. Doctors can update shipping addresses or preference at their convenience without disrupting patient subscriptions. The doctor enabled Direct Ship feature is only available for repeat retainer orders. All first sets of retainers, whether for an existing or new patient, will be shipped to the doctor’s office so patients can be seen by their doctor as part of their doctor directed treatment plan.
Align introduced the VRS as part of DSP to provide a simple and scalable way for doctors to offer ongoing retainers to their patients and preserve their orthodontic treatment results. It is an end-to-end digital platform that helps doctors manage retainer subscriptions directly with their patients including quotes, patient sign-up, reminders, payment management, renewal, and inventory management. The VRS is fully integrated with the DSP and is available to doctors participating in DSP.
The Align™ DSP addresses practices’ needs for limited orthodontic treatment and retention, digitally giving doctors the opportunity to expand their patient market by tapping into new opportunities with touch up and retention treatments. DSP provides doctors with the flexibility to treat simple orthodontic cases or offer their patients a superior, flexible and convenient retention solution. With DSP, doctors get an allotment of aligners that can be used either for Invisalign Touch Up or Vivera options over the course of 12 months. Doctors pay a predictable payment each month for their limited treatment and retainer needs. DSP is currently available to doctors in the United States and Canada and we are evaluating further expansion of the program.
Align expects to begin a limited market release of the VRS Direct Patient Ship feature with a limited number of current VRS doctors in October 2023.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 247 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.7 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information. For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.
