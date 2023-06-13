Align Voted Best Cloud Services Provider by both Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2023--
Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and Managed IT Services, announces today that it has been awarded Best Cloud Services Provider in the 2023 Hedgeweek’s Hedge Fund Emerging Manager US Awards and the Private Equity Wire’s 2023 Emerging Manager Awards. Both awards are earned from online voting in which financial services professionals are invited to nominate the “best in class” providers in a variety of categories.
As a managed service provider, offering top-of-the-line cloud services is imperative – especially today, when businesses rely so heavily on cloud-based applications. The Align IT Suite, Align’s complete Managed Services platform, is built on the foundation of the Microsoft public cloud, offering flexible, secure, compliant managed services for clients, particularly those in the alternative investment industry.
“We are honored to be recognized by both Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire,” says Vinod Paul, Chief Operating Officer of Align Managed Services. “The past several years has put an emphasis on service providers as we’ve all had to rise to the challenge of adjusting to meet the new set of needs and security risks introduced by the major shift in the workforce. We were proactive in this adjustment; and built our cornerstone managed IT offering, the Align IT Suite, in the Microsoft public cloud to provide clients with scalable, flexible IT solutions. It is always appreciated to be recognized for our commitment to providing the best-in-class solutions to our clients, even more so to be recognized for our outstanding performance as a cloud provider in two separate awards within the same year. We are very proud of this achievement.”
This double recognition only further cements Align’s reputation in the industry. Align was the first Managed Services Provider to offer a fully Public Cloud based platform focused on the Alternative Financial Services industry. As a Tier 1 Microsoft Azure cloud services provider focused entirely on the alternative investment industry, Align enhanced this offering by also delivering cybersecurity solutions designed for the Registered Investment Advisors and ALT’s community. Align spearheaded the adoption of public cloud computing as the optimal foundation from which a modern fund manager’s IT environment should be designed. Leading firms around the world trust Align with their managed IT.
Align’s clients are primarily within the financial services industry, and the largest technological challenges they face surround the regulatory requirements and the changing cybersecurity threat landscape. These changes both in the financial sector and throughout businesses have created an entirely new set of consideration for clients; from annual proposed SEC changes in regulations to the shift in the workforce from largely in-person to more hybrid or remote work.
“Our award-winning solution makes managing IT and meeting the demands of security and compliance easy,” says Vinod Paul, Chief Operating Officer of Align. “Our services offer firms the assurance, dependability, and resiliency that is required to thrive in today’s changing IT landscape. With Align Managed Services, clients can leverage solutions designed to reduce operational costs, accelerate workflows, mitigate risk, and strengthen and streamline the numerous controls designed to meet both the current and ever-evolving regulatory compliance requirements and the prevailing due diligence expectations.”
Align’s unwavering commitment to improving our Managed IT Solutions directly impacts the success of its clients – because once a firm can meet certain regulations with ease, its business begins to thrive.
“Alongside our double recognition in cloud computing, we have taken strides to enhance our longstanding Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, Align Guardian, powered by Adlumin, within the last year. We have also begun to leverage AI support services and launched an “out of the box” onboarding experience through automation and AI that allows our clients to fully deploy its solution in 30 minutes,” says Chris Zadrima, Managing Director, Align Managed Services.
“From fundamental support functions to Cybersecurity, we have incorporated automated SOAR (Security Orchestration, automation, and response) functionality. We are extremely proud of the accomplishments our teams have made—this award demonstrates our commitment to continuously striving to enhance our offering.”
About Align
Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 35 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices in New York City, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com.
