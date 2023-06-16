NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2023--
Alignment Credit, a leading provider of strategic credit solutions for growth and lower middle-market companies, acted as the sole lead arranger and administrative agent for a senior secured term loan commitment to Total MD, LLC ( “Total Primary Care” ) to refinance previous debt facilities and provide capital for continuing expansion.
Founded in 2015, Total Primary Care is the largest independent primary care system in the state of Texas. With more than 60 centers throughout the state, Total Primary Care provides whole-person care to adults and families with traditional offerings such as annual wellness and sick visits, as well as support for chronic conditions with value-based care programs and in-house behavioral health.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Alignment Credit as we accelerate into value and risk-based arrangements with payers and employers. Alignment’s collaborative approach and ability to devise and deliver a credit solution uniquely tailored to our strategic needs makes them an ideal financing partner for us, and further improves our already solid financial position,” said Robert Sek, CEO/Founder of Total Primary Care.
Vadim Margulis, Managing Partner of Alignment Credit added, “Having witnessed Total Primary Care’s rapid expansion in the Texas market for several years, Alignment Credit is thrilled to support the company’s team as it continues to grow. We are confident in Total Primary Care’s ability to address the growing demand for high-quality primary care services in Texas and beyond, and to create value for all stakeholders.”
About Alignment Credit
Based in New York City, Alignment Credit provides strategic credit financing for growth and lower middle-market companies across diverse industries. Alignment Credit’s capabilities include a broad range of bespoke capital solutions for a variety of corporate and strategic needs. Alignment Credit take a long-term, partnership approach to credit investing and and is committed to building lasting value-added relationships with their borrowers.
