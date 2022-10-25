MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Alipay+ and its e-wallet partner GCash were featured last week at the Philippines launch of SHEIN, the leading fashion and lifestyle global e-retailer’s first-ever popup store. The event showcased how Alipay+ utilized its payments and marketing solutions to engage the e-commerce giant and e-wallet users in a variety of online to brick-and-mortar scenarios through exclusive incentives.
GCash users who visited the offline popup store and completed online payment through Alipay+ on SHEIN’s website or app enjoyed extra PHP130 off at checkout with promotion codes provided on site. Users whose online orders exceeded PHP2999 also won an exquisite magic blind box exclusively designed by Alipay+ for the four-day popup event, which started on October 20.
The SHEIN event also attracted broad attention and participation from the public as those Alipay+ magic blind box winners enthusiastically shared their joyful moments at the popup store on social media, including Instagram to strike their best poses on the runway and at the photo booth with eye-catching clothes and accessories from the popup.
Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing and merchant digitization solutions connecting global brands with mobile-savvy consumers worldwide, with an aim to enable businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach more than 1 billion regional and global consumers.
“SHEIN is excited about its first popup store in the Philippines as SHEIN is dedicated to exploring new ways to better serve customers by providing more exciting events and opportunities for them,” the company said. “SHEIN is also keen to working with business partners to enable smooth payment experience for SHEIN's users, and maximize the impacts of its marketing campaigns through offering designated offers with its partners that are attractive to the participants,” it added.
As a global leading fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, SHEIN currently has reached customers in more than 150 countries and regions across the world.
Apart from GCash (The Philippines), several other popular Asian e-wallets powered by the Alipay+ cross-border payment technology, such as TrueMoney (Thailand), Touch ’n Go eWallet (Malaysia) and Kakao Pay (South Korea), are also accepted on SHEIN’s website and mobile app.
Jing Yin, General Manager of Acquiring Service and Global Strategic Accounts of Ant Group, said: “Alipay+ is committed to helping merchants reach more than 1 billion consumers and assist consumers in making easy and smooth payments when they place orders from our merchant partners. We are excited to partner with SHEIN at its first-ever popup store in the Philippines and we are looking forward to bringing more exclusive offers and benefits to SHEIN and other Alipay+ merchant partners as well as our partner wallet users across the world in the future.”
Alipay+ and SHEIN has been exploring partnership around payment and marketing since mid-2021. SHEIN has also been piloting the Alipay+ marketing solutions, including Alipay+ Rewards and cashier-based marketing service to reach potential consumers and improve transaction conversion rate in markets such as the Philippines.
About Alipay+
Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing solutions offered by the merchants through Alipay+. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, one of the world’s leading digital open platforms.
About SHEIN
Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. The SHEIN app is available for free on iOS and Android.
About GCash
GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 69M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.
GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.
