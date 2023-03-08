BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, today announced its lineup of speakers at upcoming industry events through the first half of 2023. Aliro Quantum CEO, Jim Ricotta; Co-founder and CTO, Dr. Prineha Narang and other experts will share their insights on quantum technologies and the near-term market opportunity for quantum networking.
Events include:
- SXSW (South by Southwest) on March 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Dr. Prineha Narang will speak on a panel at 11:30 am CT titled “ Organic Qubits: Quantum Computing Through Nature "
- QED-C (Quantum Economic Development Consortium) Plenary Session March 23- 24, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Aliro will participate in the QED-C plenary as part of the consortium of stakeholders that aims to enable and grow the quantum industry. Aliro is a Founding Member and has contributed to three Technical Advisory Committees: Enabling Technologies, Use Cases, and Standards and Performance Metrics since January 2021.
- Quantum.Tech April 24-26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Jim Ricotta will speak on a panel at 2:20 pm ET on April 25, 2023 titled “What is the future of quantum cryptography?” alongside experts from AT&T, bp and Verizon. Aliro will also present and showcase innovations during the Crypto Showcase session at 3:10 pm ET on April 25, 2023.
- International Telecoms Week May 14-17, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. International Telecoms Week is the world’s largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and ICT Infrastructure ecosystem. Jim Ricotta will speak on a panel at 11:20 am ET on May 17, 2023 titled “More endpoints, more problems – how are the stakeholders of global telecom infrastructure ensuring network security?”
- In addition to her role at Aliro, Dr. Prineha Narang also serves as United States Science Envoy for Quantum Information Science and Technology and will participate in an upcoming event with government leaders from Finland to explore partnerships in defense and emerging technologies. She will also participate in events with CIFAR, Schmidt Science Fellows and Nature.
- Aliro continues to participate and speak at several customer and partner events to discuss and collaborate on the key issues facing the quantum community, as well as joining and celebrating World Quantum Day on April 14, 2023.
“We are excited to participate in these events to continue to share best practices and thought leadership in quantum networking,” said Michael Wood, CMO at Aliro Quantum. “These events provide the opportunity to network and collaborate with other leaders in the industry as we advance our vision of building the quantum internet.”
About Aliro
Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks.
Aliro also works with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Additionally, Aliro is involved in several quantum networking standards groups at IEEE and QED-C.
