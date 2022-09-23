SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
AlivaMab Discovery Services (“ADS”), a leader in the discovery of superior antibody-based therapeutics, announced that Larry Green has reassumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He assumes the role from Justin Mika. Dr. Green, who brings over 30 years’ experience in antibody drug discovery and development, is the founding Chief Executive Officer of ADS and has served as Executive Chair since May 2020. He continues in his role as CEO of Ablexis, LLC.
“We thank Justin for his leadership in growing ADS during the past two years,” said Dr. Green, Chief Executive Officer at AlivaMab Discovery Services. “I look forward to continuing that growth, including new offerings in antibody drug discovery and engineering, and to working closely with our expanding roster of partners, leveraging the synergy of ADS’ integrated fully human antibody drug discovery and engineering platforms with the ADS team’s experience and know-how in antibody drug discovery.”
“Dr. Green has extensive experience in building and using antibody drug discovery systems, which was a key factor in Deerfield’s investment in AlivaMab Discovery Services,” said Cameron Wheeler, Partner at Deerfield Management and member of the Board of Directors of ADS. “He rejoins the ADS leadership team to help continue advancing the company’s culture of partnership and innovation.”
About AlivaMab Discovery Services
AlivaMab Discovery Services (ADS) sets its partners’ antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines. ADS rapidly and efficiently delivers truly molecularly diverse panels of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics, and developability, plus antibody engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team’s experience in antibody drug discovery and development comes from many of the world’s top 15 pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, and Roche/Genentech, and translates across more than 500 discovery programs and 35 clinical candidates. This experience, combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis’ AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensures the highest probability of success. For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005122/en/
CONTACT: Stacey Borders
(858) 252-3420 x105
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: AlivaMab Discovery Services
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/23/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 09/23/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005122/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.