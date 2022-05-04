HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO: MAXQ) (MLSI) and Reaction Dynamics (RDX) are pleased to announce that they have signed a letter of intent to conduct launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia, expected to begin in 2023. These launches will provide the country sovereign launch capabilities and add Canada to the short list of “Launching States.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005371/en/
This partnership will advance the continuing plan to bring medium class launch capability to Nova Scotia to meet growing satellite constellation market needs. A first suborbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia using Reaction Dynamic’s small class launch vehicle Aurora and its advanced hybrid technology is planned for the summer of 2023.
Reaction Dynamics is a Quebec-based aerospace company that is developing Canada’s first small-and medium-sized launch vehicles using clean technology that will place small satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) at a competitive price.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Reaction Dynamics for a series of launches starting with a demonstration launch in 2023” said Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch Services. “Reaction Dynamics is the ultimate reflection of Canadian space innovation and their environmental and service delivery goals are completely aligned with Maritime Launch. Reaction Dynamics is developing launch vehicles with a unique, green fuel technology to offer to our satellite clients at a competitive cost. We are striving to build a carbon neutral spaceport that will offer clients a competitive price to launch with access to the widest range of inclinations offered in North America.”
Maritime Launch and RDX will select a Canadian payload for the demonstration launch. RDX will provide the vehicle and support equipment to Spaceport Nova Scotia, while Maritime Launch will provide launch services and facility support infrastructure. This first launch will allow Maritime Launch and their federal partners to gain space launch heritage as they prepare for future orbital launch campaigns.
“Maritime Launch is building the most ideal location to launch from in North America, providing Canada with critical orbital launch infrastructures”, said Bachar Elzein, CEO and CTO of Reaction Dynamics. “Satellite operators supply critical data that improves the lives of millions and enhances our national security. Together with Maritime Launch, we can unleash the full potential of responsive access to space, and establish Canada as the most sustainable and reliable rocket launch destination in North America.”
Maritime Launch and Reaction Dynamics have signed a letter of intent and will negotiate a definitive supply agreement to conduct small-class orbital launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia following the initial suborbital flight.
About Maritime Launch Services
Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will allow prospective launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.
About Reaction Dynamics
Founded in 2017, Reaction Dynamics (RDX) is a rocket manufacturing company with a mission to enable routine access to space by launching the most eco-friendly, safe and affordable rockets ever created. Reaction Dynamics has developed a revolutionary hybrid launch technology that dramatically reduces the environmental impact of reaching space compared to current technologies. This technology has the potential to enable regular and affordable access to orbit. Aurora, Reaction Dynamics’ first small launch vehicle, is currently undergoing qualification testing. Its first flight is scheduled for 2022.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved.” The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated listing of Maritime Launch Services Inc. (the “Company”) on the facilities of the NEO Exchange, availability of vehicles from suppliers, timing and frequency of launches, and the expected industry growth of the global aerospace economy.
Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: The Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; and the Company’s ability to finance its operations until profitability can be achieved and sustained.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company’s operations; geopolitical risks; the inability of the Company to provide the enumerated services; and the risks associated with the Company’s ability to maintain the NEO Exchange’s continued listing standards.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005371/en/
CONTACT: For Maritime Launch Services
Sarah McLean
Vice-president, Communications and Corporate Affairs
Maritime Launch Services inc. (MLSI)
sarah.mclean@maritimelaunch.com
902.402.6947For Reaction Dynamics
Lennie Ryer CPA, CA
Vice president Finance and CFO
Reaction Dynamics Inc.
lennie.ryer@reactiondynamics.space
514-913-9136
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY MARITIME AIR SATELLITE TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Maritime Launch Services Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/04/2022 05:45 AM/DISC: 05/04/2022 05:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005371/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.