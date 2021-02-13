CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — The White Mountain National Forest is joining with national forests across the country in waiving fees at all-day use areas on Presidents Day.
Fees will remain in effect on Monday for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations, and activities offered by concessionaires.
“We know that outdoor recreation has become especially important to people this past year," forest officials said in a news release Thursday. “Whether you’re planning an easy winter hike, a snowshoe trip, or a trip up Mount Washington, White Mountain National Forest officials are reminding visitors to plan ahead and be prepared for the winter weather," which is harsh and changeable.