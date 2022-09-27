All-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover pricing starts at $43,190

Continuing its commitment to bringing accessible electric mobility to the marketplace, Nissan today announced retail pricing for its first all-electric crossover. The 2023 Nissan Ariya goes on sale late fall (FWD models only) and offers a choice between front-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive with a long range and standard range battery option. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP(1)) for the 2023 Nissan Ariya start at $43,190.