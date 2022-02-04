DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 14-percent increase from 2021 and the company’s eighth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.
“Allegion and the Board of Directors maintain our commitment to create shareholder value through a balanced and flexible capital allocation strategy,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “We enjoy strong cash flow generation and an annual dividend increase above our earnings growth rate reflects our confidence in the long-term vitality of our markets, and the business’ ability to invest in innovation and return capital to shareholders.”
The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
