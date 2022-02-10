DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2022 Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 24. The conference will be held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.
A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA ®, Interflex ®, LCN ®, Schlage ®, SimonsVoss ® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005867/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Elizabeth Friedland – Global Corporate Communications
317.918.8009
Elizabeth.Friedland@allegion.com /PR@allegion.comAnalyst Contact:
Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer
317-810-3759
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE INDIANA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SECURITY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Allegion plc
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/10/2022 05:00 PM/DISC: 02/10/2022 05:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005867/en