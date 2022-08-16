MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced that Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the following investor conferences:
Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Management will host conference calls with registered attendees throughout the day.
Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Location: Sofitel Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago, IL
Management will be available to meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day.
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Allegro management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.
Contact: Derek D'Antilio
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 603 626-2300
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.