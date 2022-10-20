Allen Estes III Invited to Join the American College of Construction Lawyers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani Partner Allen W. Estes, III has been selected to serve as a fellow with the American College of Construction Lawyers. The ACCL is a national organization of lawyers who have demonstrated skill, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice, or in the teaching, of construction law, and who are dedicated to excellence in the specialized practice of construction law. Estes is one of only four fellows in Washington State and the first Gordon & Rees attorney to be invited.
Estes serves as a co-chair of the Construction Practice Group, a co-managing partner of the Seattle office, and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. In his practice, he advises developers, engineers, general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and sureties in all phases of project administration and delivery on public and private projects including bidding issues, contract drafting/negotiation, contractor licensing issues, project performance, project disputes, project closeout and warranty issues on transportation, infrastructure, marine, wastewater/water, power, and renewable energy projects. His litigation experience includes bench and jury trials, as well as arbitrations, throughout the United States.
“To be one of a small number of lawyers selected for Fellowship to the ACCL is a real honor,” said Estes. “I am proud to be selected as a fellow with the most highly-regarded organization for construction lawyers in the country.”
Estes earned his B.A. with distinction from San Diego State University and his J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law. He served as a law clerk to Judge Franklin D. Burgess of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
Gordon & Rees’ Construction Group consists of more than 150 lawyers across the U.S. who focus their practice on the comprehensive range of legal service required by all participants in the construction industry – architects, engineers, design professionals, design joint ventures, owners, developers, property managers, general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers, product manufacturers, lenders, investors, state agencies, municipalities, and other affiliated consultants and service providers. The Group’s lawyers have extensive experience handling a broad array of transactions and dispute resolution matters.
About Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
As the only law firm with offices and attorneys in all 50 states, Gordon & Rees delivers maximum value to our clients by combining the resources of a full-service national firm with the local knowledge of a regional firm. Featuring more than 1,000 lawyers nationwide, we provide comprehensive litigation and business transactions services to public and private companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations. Founded in 1974, Gordon & Rees is recognized among the fastest growing and largest law firms in the country. The firm is currently ranked among the 25 largest law firms in the U.S., the top 25 firms for diverse attorneys, and the top 15 firms for female attorneys in the AmLaw 100.
About ACCL
The American College of Construction Lawyers is an invited association of construction law practitioners, professors, and judges. Founded in 1989, its mission is to improve and enhance the practice and understanding of construction law and to promote the positive role of lawyers as “friends of the project.” The College includes lawyers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, and France. For more information, visit www.accl.org.
