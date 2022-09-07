HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC (“P3 Nevada”) has named Allen Pate as president.
Pate will lead the P3 Nevada Medical Group team to continue ensuring that its 20,000 Medicare Advantage patients within Clark and Nye Counties receive the best possible care through P3 Nevada’s expansive network of more than 400 primary care affiliate providers or from one of its 11 medical group clinics.
“P3 is committed to providing our Medicare Advantage patients with access to the right level of care at the right time, so they can get the care they deserve. Allen’s practical healthcare experience as both a physician practice manager, caring for patients at the clinical level, and his experience on the operational side, managing large multi-site facilities, make him an excellent fit to lead the P3 Nevada team,” said Lorie Glisson, chief operations officer, P3 Health Partners.
“Putting the patient first is at the core of everything P3 does. Their approach to medicine focuses on the patient-physician relationship, based on a value-based care model. It is exciting to lead a team of healthcare professionals who engage the physician and empower the patient, knowing it will provide the most direct path to improved patient outcomes, reduced costs, and an enhanced healthcare experience,” said Pate.
Pate began his career at Camp Pendleton, where he was the medical training department chief. He later went on to support the 1 st Marine Division, US Navy Personnel, and then the Naval Medical Center. In 2014, Pate joined the private sector, as physician practice manager II within Pacific Medical Centers, later becoming director of operations and director of ancillary services. In 2018, he joined The Everett Clinic, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including regional operations director; senior director of operations – primary care; and most recently, vice president of clinical operations.
About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):
P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006120/en/
CONTACT: Eric Stebel
P3 Health Partners
Strategic Communications Manager
(281) 216-9556
Estebel@p3hp.orgKaren Blomquist
P3 Health Partners
Vice President, Investor Relations
(702) 910-3950
KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: P3 Health Partners Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/07/2022 04:04 PM/DISC: 09/07/2022 04:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006120/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.