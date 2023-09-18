ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
Allergy Partners (“AP” or “the Company”), the leading provider of allergy care across the United States, today announced that Chris Kane will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kane has served on the Allergy Partners Board of Directors since the Company’s strategic partnership with the B-Flexion investment group in December 2021. Kane succeeds Dr. David Brown, AP’s founder and a thought leader in the field of allergy care, who will assume the full-time role of Vice-Chairman & Founder and will continue his role as the physician-elected member of the AP board.
“We are all excited to have Chris as CEO at this pivotal juncture for Allergy Partners,” said Dr. Brown. “Chris is a seasoned multi-site operator with over 14 years of experience as a successful healthcare CEO, building best-in-class service organizations. We’re confident that Chris is a seamless fit with the culture we have been developing at AP for the past 25 years, and we look forward to his future contributions across the organization.”
Going forward, Dr. Brown will focus on key elements of AP’s continued evolution, including AP’s overall strategy, the acquisition of new practices – both small and large – and retaining and recruiting best-in-class providers.
“It is with a tremendous sense of gratitude that I am stepping into my new role with AP with the aim of building upon all the contributions to Allergy Partners made by Dr. Brown and countless others,” said Chris Kane. “In addition, we have highly-differentiated investment partners in B-Flexion, who, as long-term capital partners, are committed to supporting our continued evolution into the premier allergy organization in the United States.”
“This is a win-win for all stakeholders, and especially for our providers and their patients,” said Francis Crispino, AP Chairman and B-Flexion representative. “Chris brings a world-class operational pedigree that will further elevate our performance and support capabilities of the AP service organization. At the same time, we will continue to benefit from Dr. Brown’s expertise as an integral part of our leadership team as we work to significantly enhance our efforts to consolidate the allergy space.”
ABOUT ALLERGY PARTNERS:
Allergy Partners Holdings, LLC which in December 2021 received a strategic investment from B-Flexion, is the largest single specialty practice group, and recognized as leaders in the development and delivery of high-quality health care for patients with asthma & allergic disease. Its vast care network of providers works together to promote education, research & innovation in the field of allergy & asthma care.
ABOUT B-FLEXION:
B-Flexion is a private, entrepreneurial investment firm that partners with sophisticated capital to meet the shared goal of delivering exceptional value over the generations, while also contributing positively to society. Chaired by Ernesto Bertarelli and with offices across Europe and the United States, B-Flexion seeds, acquires and builds asset management investment partnerships, principally in the fields of Private Equity, Venture Capital, Infrastructure, Technology, Real Estate, Hedge Funds, Public and Private Credit, and Public Securities. As well as these partnerships, B-Flexion makes principal investments in operating businesses (like Allergy Partners) in transformative industries with a focus on Healthcare, Planet and Technology.
