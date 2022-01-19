BLOOMFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Alliance Advisors, leading global corporate advisory and proxy solicitation firm, is pleased to announce that banking specialist Thomas Cronin has joined Alliance as a Senior Vice President in our Proxy Solicitation Division.
Peter Casey, Chief Strategy Officer says, “We’re extremely excited with the addition of Tom to our team. Tom is a successful industry veteran with extensive banking experience, making him a key strategic addition to the Alliance organization.”
Over his career, Tom has worked on over three-hundred friendly M&A transactions, Proxy Contests, bank, thrift, and insurance conversions. Some of the most notable proxy contests include PeopleSoft Inc. vs. Oracle; Texaco Inc. vs. Carl Icahn; ValueAct Capital vs. Acxiom; Bancorp Rhode Island Inc. vs. PL Capital, LLC; and Openwave Systems Inc. vs. Harbinger Capital Partners, Peoples Financial Corporation of Biloxi and Wheeler Real estate Investment Trust vs. Joe Stilwell, Bancorp of Rhode Island vs. Palmer and Lashley, and numerous campaigns involved against Larry Seidman, Joseph Stilwell, Palmer and Lashley, Seymor Holtzman, etc. Some of Tom’s most notable M&A transactions include representing Bank One Corporation in its $55 billion merger with J.P. Morgan Chase and Merck in its $41 billion merger with Schering Plough. Tom played an important role during the 2008 financial crisis where he represented several financial institutions with receiving the required shareholder approval to receive “TARP” funds, while also handling the Bank of America and its $50 billion merger with Merrill Lynch. His experience of bank, thrift and insurance conversions spans from handling North Carolina Federal to the most recent Mineola Community Bank, SSB (Texas).
Tom commented, “The positive brand recognition Alliance Advisors has built within the industry was a driving force in my decision, and the professionals I will be working with on a daily basis solidified that choice.”
“The retention of Tom broadens Alliance’s ability to service its growing client base. Specifically, our banking sector and I look forward to the opportunity in working alongside Tom in our drive towards Alliance’s continued growth” stated, Joseph Caruso, Alliance’s Chief Executive Officer.
About Alliance Advisors
Alliance Advisors is a corporate advisory and proxy solicitation firm, specializing in investor intelligence, corporate governance consulting, proxy contests, and proxy logistics management. Founded in 2005, the firm annually services more than 750 corporate and mutual fund clients around the world.
