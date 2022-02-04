PLYMOUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Alliance Franchise Brands LLC, a leader in marketing, print, sign and graphics communications services, was recently named to the Printing Impressions300, an annual ranking of commercial printing companies sponsored by the industry publication. Alliance Franchise Brands ranked #15 among North American businesses, based on annual sales in 2021.
The Printing Impressions 300 list reflects changing industry trends, some accelerated by the pandemic. Traditional printing services providers have their diversified product line-up to include wide-format graphics, labels and packaging, mailing, fulfillment, data management and digital marketing integration.
"The business acumen among our franchise network paired with the shared resources and support from the franchise resulted in gains during a challenging year," said Mike Cline, Chief Development Officer for Alliance Franchise Brands. "Having the flexibility to meet evolving market needs was key."
Mike Marcantonio, CEO of Alliance Franchise Brands, echoed the sentiment of resourceful among the company's independently owned franchise locations. "We provide high-impact programs and support to help our franchise members succeed, however, they are the ones who march forward with it. They are embracing the latest innovations and growing their roster of services to help drive growth for their clients."
Alliance Franchise Brands is the franchisor of more than 600 locations in North America operating the company's brands: Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, Signs Now, Signs By Tomorrow, KKP, Insty-Prints, American Speedy Printing Centers and RSVP. Independently owned and operated franchises provide national, regional and local businesses and organizations with a one-stop resource for technologically advanced solutions for their printing, marketing, sign and graphics communications. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://allegrafranchise.com/, https://image360franchise.com/ or https://www.rsvpadvertising.com/franchising/direct-marketing-franchise or call (800) 726-9050.
