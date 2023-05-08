IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired McAnally Wilkins, LLC, a leading provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance solutions for the oil and gas service industry. Based in the Southwest U.S., McAnally Wilkins provides insurance and risk management expertise as well as comprehensive employee benefits programs for businesses focused in oilfield service and oil transportation.
“McAnally Wilkins is recognized among the leading risk management experts in oilfield services. Its expertise in this space aligns with our model of industry specialization at Alliant and will enhance the unparalleled value we offer to clients in our Alliant Energy & Marine practice,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant.
Headquartered in Odessa, TX, McAnally Wilkins offers a broad range of insurance programs to meet the complex needs of oil and gas businesses and contractors. McAnally Wilkins understands the unique risk exposures impacting the oil and gas service industry and delivers customized insurance programs from leading insurers that help reduce risk.
“For over a decade, we have successfully leveraged our oil and gas expertise and our partnerships with insurance carriers to develop cost-effective risk management and loss control solutions for businesses in the oil and gas service sector,” said John Wilkins, Jr., President of MWI and Co-Founder along with Blaine McAnally. “We look forward to expanding our resources and reach through the partnership with Alliant and its existing team of oil and gas specialists.”
McAnally Wilkins will continue to service clients from its Texas and Oklahoma-based office locations.
