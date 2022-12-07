IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Polley Insurance and Risk Management, expanding its reach in the Sacramento region. Focused on commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and personal insurance, Polley creates highly customized programs that address the unique risks and exposures organizations and individuals encounter in today's rapidly changing business landscape.
“Polley Insurance and Risk Management has built a 21-year track record of success by combining deep industry expertise, longstanding client relationships, and solutions that address industry-specific risks,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alliant Insurance Services. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve our customers and increase our capabilities in the Sacramento area and aligns us with one of the region’s most highly regarded brokerage and consulting firms.”
Founded in 2001, Polley Insurance and Risk Management has emerged as one of Sacramento’s leading independent providers of commercial risk programs. Polley was named one of the Sacramento Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2022 and is known throughout the region for its dynamic culture and proactive approach to service.
“Joining forces with Alliant was an ideal cultural fit for our team,” said Ben Polley, President and CEO, Polley Insurance and Risk Management. “We've always been a customer-first operation, and joining Alliant gives us a broader reach and more resources that we can use to better serve the businesses and people that count on us. We truly are part of an all-star team with Alliant.”
Polley Insurance and Risk Management and its team will join the Alliant family of companies and continue to service clients from its Gold River, California headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005098/en/
CONTACT: Nick Kopinga
Vice President
Corporate Marketing and Communications
(949) 260-5004
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/07/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 12/07/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005098/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.