IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Windmark Crop Division, a Texas-based provider of crop and agribusiness insurance solutions. From yield protection to crop hail, Windmark offers a wide range of crop insurance services to meet the unique coverage needs of farm businesses located across the country.
“Windmark’s geographic footprint, established industry leadership and its trusted relationships in the crop and agribusiness space align with Alliant’s client service model and plans to expand in Texas and throughout the Midwest,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alliant Insurance Services. “We look forward to adding value to Windmark’s long-standing relationships with local farmers by delivering innovative insurance solutions to help them manage risk and remain sustainable in their communities.”
Windmark is the primary key general agency for several approved insurance providers that administer the crop insurance program for the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) and USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA). Windmark provides its customers with usable and affordable products that are tailored to their respective operations.
“Relationships are the foundation of our crop business, and we are confident that Alliant will support our clients with its industry-leading resources and expertise while maintaining the excellent level of service our clients have come to expect from Windmark,” said Kelly Deterding, President, Windmark.
Windmark and its team will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its Lubbock, Texas, headquarters.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005413/en/
CONTACT: ALLIANT P&C CONTACT
Megan Ford
Communications Manager
Alliant P&C
(213) 406-8755
Megan.Ford@alliant.comALLIANT CORPORATE CONTACT
Nick Kopinga
Vice President
Corporate Marketing and Communications
(949) 260-5004
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NATURAL RESOURCES INSURANCE
SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/04/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/04/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005413/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.