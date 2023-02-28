IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2023--
Six Alliant Insurance Services professionals have been recognized as Risk & Insurance Power Brokers for 2023. This year’s honorees represent and embody Alliant’s ongoing commitment to customer service, creative solutions, and industry knowledge. Spanning a range of industries, these individuals have demonstrated the highest levels of performance and consistency in a rapidly changing marketplace.
“At Alliant, we work hard to create a culture where customer service and entrepreneurial thinking come together to create a truly specialized and service-oriented experience for our clients,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “Our 2023 Power Brokers exemplify that mindset and are continually finding ways to innovate and to help our clients succeed.”
Alliant’s 2023 Power Brokers are:
- Taylor Bacot, Vice President (Real Estate category)
- Cynthia Fee, First Vice President (Utilities category)
- Brendan Fountain, Assistant Vice President (Renewable Energy category)
- Molly Lovelette, Vice President (Renewable Energy category)
- Matt Malkin, Senior Vice President (Employee Benefits category)
- Emily Quinlan, Vice President (At Large category)
In addition to Alliant’s six winners, Vice President Billy Crocker was recognized as a Power Broker finalist in the Real Estate category.
The Risk & Insurance editors and writers evaluate Power Broker nominees according to their recent accomplishments and abilities to provide excellent risk solutions, customer service, and industry knowledge. The judges also choose Power Broker winners based on the strength of client testimonials according to the award criteria—brokers’ creativity and problem-solving capabilities.
A complete list of the 2023 Power Broker winners is available here.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and regional offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
