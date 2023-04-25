IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Alliant Insurance Services announces the launch of Alliant Re, its reinsurance brokerage division. Alliant Re leverages proprietary data and analytics, extensive industry relationships and insurance expertise to navigate complex market conditions and provide customized risk transfer solutions to protect insurers from large losses.
Alliant Re helps insurers expand underwriting capacity while managing risk exposure to ensure long-term viability and sustainable policyholder service. Reinsurance solutions include facultative insurance, automatic and semiautomatic reinsurance structures, deductible buy-downs, captives, managing general underwriters (MGU) and individual risk placements and programs.
“It is critically important for insurance carriers to have effective risk transfer solutions in place to protect against unforeseen and catastrophic losses, which are happening all too frequently,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “Our established reinsurance brokers have the relationships and experience to help ensure clients have the financial resources to pay out large claims when appropriate and remain viable in the insurance market.”
Alliant Re leverages the market strength of Alliant Insurance Services, expanding the opportunities for insurers to partner with Alliant as their trusted risk management broker.
