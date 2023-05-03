IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
Alliant Insurance Services has been named to Forbes’ prestigious list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year. This honor places Alliant among the top 500 employers for diversity and inclusion in America based on a national survey conducted by Forbes and Statista, Inc.
“We are honored be recognized by Forbes for our efforts in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organization and in the insurance industry at large,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “We believe that diversity is essential to our success as a company, and we are committed to fostering a workplace culture where every employee is valued and supported.”
Currently engaged in a broad array of internal initiatives, Alliant’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion team is focused on creating partnerships with likeminded organizations that are furthering development opportunities for underrepresented professionals. Alliant has also launched initiatives to broaden access into the insurance industry for racial/ethnic minority college students, bolster support for employee resource groups, provide a companywide learning series, and proactively work to provide career growth resources and opportunities for all underrepresented professionals.
“We believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion is a key driver of innovation, and we are committed to building a culture that values and respects the unique perspectives and backgrounds of our employees,” said Lilian Vanvieldt, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer with Alliant. “From executing our data-driven strategy to developing programming that focuses on equitable representation, we’re building and evolving a culture of allyship and belonging at Alliant and in the greater insurance industry.”
Statista, Inc. surveyed 45,000 Americans working for organizations with at least 1,000 employees to determine the companies that are most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Participants were asked to rate their employers on several criteria, including diversity among top executives, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and overall company culture. The final list of Best Employers for Diversity includes the 500 organizations that received the most recommendations, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks, and had the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
