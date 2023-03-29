IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 29, 2023--
Robert Schimke of Alliant Insurance Services was selected by Business Insurance as a 2023 Break Out Award winner. The awards program honors top professionals on track to be the next leaders in the risk management and property and casualty insurance field.
Schimke is Assistant Vice President, Alliant Public Entity, and was selected based on demonstrating excellence in providing service to internal or external clients, expertise in his field of operations and effectiveness in leadership.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Robert for the past five years as his mentor and a trusted colleague and have witnessed first-hand his growth as an insurance professional and advocate for his clients,” said Matt McManus, Senior Vice President, Alliant Public Entity. “Robert is dedicated to his profession and works tirelessly on behalf of his clients. He consistently meets his clients’ expectations and is a valued member of the Alliant Public Entity team.”
Schimke is based in Sacramento, California. He holds an Associate in Risk Management (ARM) degree from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters and a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management, and human resources from California State University, Stanislaus. Robert founded the Sacramento Chapter of Emerging Insurance Professionals (EIP), a networking and educational group for the newer generation of insurance professionals and served as the Chapter’s founding president for five years.
The winners will be recognized at events in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York in June and profiled in the June 2023 issue of Business Insurance.
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
