IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
Alliant Insurance Services announces four insurance industry leaders have joined its Real Estate & Hospitality vertical: Eric Harper as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Bill Havard and Steve Sclimenti as Senior Vice Presidents and Robert Engles as First Vice President. The senior level hires will help lead business development, strategy and execution of insurance coverages for clients within Alliant Real Estate & Hospitality, one of the company’s 14 industry-dedicated verticals.
“Each of these hires is a proven leader in the real estate space and brings a specialized expertise that will add value for Alliant commercial real estate clients across the country,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “We are proud that they chose Alliant to ensure our clients are educated and protected when it comes to critical insurance coverages.”
For over 28 years, Eric Harper has been responsible for managing, designing, negotiating and placing complex domestic and international property and casualty programs for real estate developers and owners, private equity firms, public companies and complex risks worldwide. He is a top national broker who oversees 180,000 apartment units, 150m square feet, and created an exclusive builder’s risk facility with $50B in projects placed in the last eight years.
Bill Havard has worked in the insurance brokerage industry for over 25 years, specializing in negotiating, structuring and placing environmental insurance coverages on behalf of lenders, REITS, PE companies, commercial/industrial property owners and developers and institutional investors. Havard has negotiated and placed more than 4,000 environmental insurance policies on behalf of clients covering over 40,000 locations.
Steve Sclimenti has over 16 years of commercial insurance experience, specializing in large complex real estate, construction, manufacturing, distribution and technology risks. He is focused on building customized programs tailored to clients’ specific needs and short and long-term service goals.
Robert Engles has worked in the insurance brokerage industry for over 22 years and has placed coverage in over 20 countries. Engles has experience managing and structuring coverage for domestic and international companies and specializes in working with net lease REITs, complex property, manufacturing and distribution, aviation and construction risks. He has placed coverage for some of the most complex manufacturing facilities and properties in high wildfire zones.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622194429/en/
CONTACT: ALLIANT RETAIL P&C CONTACT
Megan Ford
Communications Manager
Alliant Retail P&C
(213) 406-8755
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/22/2023 08:05 AM/DISC: 06/22/2023 08:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622194429/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.