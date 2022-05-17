IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
Alliant Private Client, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has been named Best Insurance Broker at the 2022 Family Wealth Report Awards for the third consecutive year. Alliant Private Client and its national team of experts are recognized among the best teams and firms in the North American family office and wealth management space for demonstrating innovation and excellence and exemplifying independence, integrity, and genuine insight.
“This prestigious honor demonstrates our team’s dedication, creativity and perseverance despite the challenging insurance market. They continued to provide outstanding customer service, offer innovative solutions and valuable insights to our affluent clientele, including some very complex accounts in difficult geographic locations. I’m proud of our team’s work to ensure our clients, their families and legacies are protected,” said Cindy Zobian, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Alliant Private Client. “Our team is honored to be recognized among the country’s leaders for extraordinary work in this space.”
A panel of more than 40 judges from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers selected the 2022 winners based on applicants’ submissions and their responses to specific questions. Winners were chosen for providing exceptional service to clients in addition to quantitative performance metrics.
This is the sixth time overall and third consecutive year that Alliant Private Client has received the Best Insurance Broker distinction from Family Wealth Report. This year, the judges were impressed with Alliant Private Client’s creativity in finding solutions for a $4 billion art collection, private zoos, and unique farms.
Alliant Private Client helps families and individuals secure their assets and preserve their wealth. They offer a full suite of insurance and risk management services to private clients across the U.S. that include protection for high-end homes; fine art; jewelry and collectibles; exotic, vintage, and collector cars; yachts; private aircraft and more.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
