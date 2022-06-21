Allison 9832 Oil Field Series™ Transmissions Deliver Unparalleled Performance in One of the World’s Largest Oil Fields in China

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Allison 9832 Oil Field Series™ (OFS) transmission has earned recognition from the largest oil field in China due to its proven reliability, durability and high efficiency.
Daqing Oilfield, one of the world’s rare sandstone oil fields, produces more than 40 million tons of crude oil per year. Its rough terrains and harsh winters pose immense challenges for oil extraction. Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of high-end petroleum equipment, designed and built the Jereh 2500 fracturing truck equipped with the Allison 9832 OFS.
“Since 52 Allison-equipped fracturing trucks were added to our Downhole Operation fleet two years ago, they have been primarily used in large-scale shale oil fracturing projects, which require consistent high pressure and long daily operating hours,” said Li Na, Project Manager of Downhole Operation Company, a partner of Daqing Oilfield Company Ltd. “We are very impressed by the power and input torque of the Allison 9832 OFS along with its reliability and high productivity. The vehicles have delivered unparalleled performance in the harshest of operating environments.”
The 9832 OFS is specifically designed for fracturing applications in oil fields, with an input power of up to 3,200hp (2386 kW). Allison’s Continuous Power Technology™ will continuously transmit power from the engine to the output without any power interruption. The compact size of the 9832 OFS provides a best-in-class power-to-weight being up to 44% lighter than the competition.
“After two years in operation, the Allison 9832 OFS transmissions have provided differentiated value and proved reliable and durable. Additionally, Allison’s Authorized Service Network has made it seamless to access service by trained and certified technicians. This has drastically reduced downtime and increased our fleet’s profit,” said Na. “We’ve also been impressed by how responsive the Allison team is. We look forward to purchasing Allison-equipped trucks again in the future.”
Allison propulsion solutions have been tested and proven in oil fields across the globe for decades. The energy industry can count on Allison for dependable performance, extended periods between maintenance, smaller speed ratio differentials, smoother gear shifts, less impact on engines and pumps, and low total cost of ownership.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
