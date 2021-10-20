Allison+Partners Bolsters Health Practice with Several Hires and Client Wins

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2021--
Allison+Partners has added three senior leaders to its health practice, as the agency secured a number of new clients and agency-of-record relationships across booming categories, including diagnostics, devices, fertility and health tech. Notable health client wins include Nordic Consulting, Perspectum, Talis Biomedical and veda.
“Allison+Partners made a big bet on healthcare this year and we continue to see rapid growth across our portfolio and our team,” said Michelle Webb, managing director and North America health practice lead. “We made a strategic decision to leverage the agency’s legacy in tech, double down on our deep credentials in diagnostics and devices, and recruit top talent across the portfolio to put us on a rapid growth trajectory. We’re thrilled with the progress so far.”
Transitioning to a new role in the health practice will be 10-year Allison+Partners veteran, Jamie Rismiller, an executive vice president based in Washington, D.C. Rismiller originally started her career leading integrated communications programs for A+P’s B2B and consumer tech clients, including genetic testing, diagnostics, venture capital and healthcare automation companies. She will serve as the senior lead for the agency’s growing health tech portfolio and several of the agency’s new clients.
In addition to Rismiller, Gabriela Duran, a D.C.-based senior vice president, joins the agency after several years with Real Chemistry and will oversee A+P’s growth efforts across diagnostics, devices and biotech. Duran brings more than 12 years in strategic healthcare communications for biopharma clients across corporate and product initiatives, including data and regulatory milestones, thought leadership, advocacy relations, integrated marketing, clinical research, and patient ambassador programs. She also serves as the lead for the agency’s health equity client offering.
The leadership team will be rounded out by Sarah Natoli, Boston-based vice president of health strategy. Natoli joins A+P from Revive, a Weber Shandwick company, and brings more than a decade of experience in agency and in-house roles in the health tech space. Her marketing background for healthcare clients will strengthen the practice’s integrated communications, content creation and healthcare storytelling capabilities across the North America portfolio.
Earlier this year, Allison+Partners announced the appointment of Cathy Planchard, global president of marketing innovation team, to a global health leadership role and hired Webb, most recently senior vice president of corporate health for Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), to lead the firm’s North American health practice.
In addition to the senior team, new hires for the health practice in 2021 include Maddie Wojtalewicz, Julia Palomino, Elizabeth Osunkwo and Lucy Neubeck.
About Allison+Partners
Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, 2020 North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies in 2020. Allison+Partners operates in 33 markets worldwide and is organized around four practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.
