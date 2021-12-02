WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST. The event will feature an AlloVir corporate update and a review of initial data from a Phase 2 study of posoleucel for multi-virus prevention that will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Posoleucel is an investigational virus-specific T cell therapy being evaluated for the prevention of six potentially life-threatening viruses that commonly impact allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) recipients – adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus-6 and JC virus.
The virtual event will feature Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, AlloVir, who will provide an update on the company’s key programs, with a focus on posoleucel. Sanjeet Dadwal, M.D., Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, and Professor of Medicine, City of Hope, will discuss the risks associated with viral infection in allo-HSCT recipients, the potential impact of preventive therapy and initial data from the posoleucel multi-virus prevention study.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 30 days following the event.
About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy . The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding AlloVir’s development and regulatory status of our product candidates, the planned conduct of its preclinical studies, and clinical trials and its prospects for success in those studies and trials, and its strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to AlloVir’s financial results, the timing for the initiation and successful completion of AlloVir’s clinical trials of its product candidates, whether and when, if at all, AlloVir’s product candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, or other foreign regulatory authorities, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AlloVir’s product development plans, supply chain, and business operations and other risks identified in AlloVir’s SEC filings. AlloVir cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. AlloVir disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent AlloVir’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005929/en/
CONTACT: Sonia Choi
AlloVir
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY INFECTIOUS DISEASES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: AlloVir
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 04:05 PM/DISC: 12/02/2021 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005929/en