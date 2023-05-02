BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, announced it is collaborating with Lundbeck, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases, in the discovery of novel biologics therapies.
Through this agreement, Lundbeck will gain access to Alloy’s Antibody Discovery Services and its SeqImmune™ discovery module, which is a sequence-first workflow for early-on repertoire capture and generation of maximum initial diversity.
Lundbeck has licensed Alloy’s ATX-Gx™ humanized transgenic mouse platform since 2020, and this partnership reflects a deepening of the relationship between the companies, with Lundbeck looking to Alloy for complementing capabilities to its biologics discovery efforts.
“We have been impressed with Alloy’s innovative mindset and shared commitment to its partners’ success, and we are excited to complement Lundbeck’s internal scientific expertise with Alloy’s sophistication around biologics discovery,” said Allan Jensen, Vice President of Biotherapeutic Discovery at Lundbeck.
Alloy started in 2017 with a mission to democratize foundational, pre-competitive biologics discovery technologies and expertise to enable the global scientific community to make better medicine together, starting with the ATX-Gx platform. Alloy quickly followed with its Antibody Discovery Service organization to enable its collaborators to fully outsource their discovery services needs to the foremost experts on the ATX-Gx platform.
Alloy’s Antibody Discovery Service is committed to finding its partners the best therapeutic antibodies against their target and delivering each campaign a sophisticated data package with the option for additional value-add offerings around machine-learning-driven affinity maturation and optimization, bispecific engineering, translational medicine, and advanced antibody production.
Alloy is committed to reinvesting 100 percent of its revenue back into innovation, and as a result is continuously improving and expanding the technologies and protocols deployed in its discovery campaigns.
Biotherapeutic Discovery at Lundbeck is focused on restoring brain health through the discovery and development of antibodies and biologics. The unique biology and additional complexities associated with the treatment of brain disease set highly stringent specifications on potential drug lead candidates.
“The ability to discover highly diverse antibody repertoires is key to finding the few potential drug leads, and the SeqImmune discovery module on top of the ATX-Gx platform holds that promise,” said Allan Jensen, Vice President Biotherapeutic Discovery at Lundbeck.
“Our relationship with Lundbeck is a reflection of how we work to support the global scientific community in their mission to advance the best medicines for patients,” said Errik Anderson, Alloy Therapeutics Founder and CEO. “We are grateful that Lundbeck has been collaborating with us for years on our platform technology and have put their trust in us as an extension of their discovery services team with this expanded partnership leveraging our SeqImmune antibody discovery workflow.”
About Alloy Therapeutics
Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat annual fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.
Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com, following Alloy on LinkedIn, scheduling a 15-minute introductory call with our team at alloytx.com/bd, or a 15-minute chat with Alloy’s Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo.
About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.
We are committed to fighting stigma and discrimination against people living with brain diseases and advocating for broader social acceptance of people with brain health conditions. Our research programs tackle some of the most complex challenges in neuroscience, and our pipeline is focused on bringing forward transformative treatments for brain diseases. We have research facilities in Denmark and the United States, and our production facilities are in Denmark, France, and Italy.
For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck and via LinkedIn.
