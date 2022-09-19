CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern). The event will include presentations made by members of the executive management team followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants may access the virtual conference by registering with our webcast registration or dial-in registration (for Q&A) links. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event, at approximately 11:30 a.m. (Eastern), to the Allscripts Investor Relations website under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.
A live audio webcast will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. (Eastern) and will be available for replay on Allscripts Investor Relations website under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.
A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call, for a period of six months, on the Allscripts investor relations website.
About Allscripts
Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, LinkedIn, and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.
