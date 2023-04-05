Allurion Announces Appointment of MIT Distinguished Professor for AI and Health and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Regina Barzilay, Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Allurion, a company dedicated to ending obesity, announced today it has appointed Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Professor Bob Langer.
Regina Barzilay Appointed to Allurion Scientific Advisory Board (Photo: Business Wire)
“It is an honor to welcome Dr. Barzilay to Allurion, especially as we are building a digital-native healthcare business,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “Her experience at the intersection of AI and healthcare to improve patient outcomes is unparalleled and will be vital as we expand the use of machine learning and natural language processing in the Allurion Virtual Care Suite and Iris AI Platform.”
Dr. Barzilay is a School of Engineering Distinguished Professor for AI and Health in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a member of the Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT). She is also an AI Faculty Lead for the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health (J-Clinic) at MIT. Dr. Barzilay has received numerous awards and accolades including the MacArthur Fellowship, the National Science Foundation Career Award, the MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 Award, and the Microsoft Faculty Fellowship.
Dr. Barzilay earned her Ph.D. in computer science from Columbia University and conducted postdoctoral studies at Cornell University. She earned her undergraduate degree from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.
“Allurion generates millions of data points on consumers from over 60 countries who use the company’s platform to lose weight. I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Barzilay as we strengthen our Scientific Advisory Board with another MIT luminary and increasingly drive cutting-edge AI across Allurion’s business to leverage our data to improve outcomes for consumers,” said Krishna K. Gupta, CEO of Remus Capital and Chairman/CEO of Presto Automation, Inc (Nasdaq: PRST).
"I am pleased to join Allurion’s SAB and work alongside its distinguished advisors," said Dr. Barzilay. "I look forward to sharing my expertise and advising the company as they continue to harness the power of their platform to revolutionize weight loss care."
About Allurion
Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity and is present in over 60 countries. The Allurion Program is a 360-degree weight loss experience featuring the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedureless gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for clinicians featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker devices. The Allurion VCS is now available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional.
Learn more about Allurion online at www.allurion.com and about the Allurion Virtual Care Suite at www.allurion.com/virtual-care-suite.
Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.
