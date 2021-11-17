MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with SteelBridge Consulting (“SteelBridge”) to support emerging private equity and venture capital firms as they execute their strategic technology initiatives. SteelBridge is a boutique services firm which provides expertise exclusively to the private capital industry.
This partnership will bolster Allvue’s offering to small- and mid-sized private equity firms by providing access to an experienced third-party technology consultant as they incorporate Allvue’s newly launched Private Equity and Venture Capital Essentials platform. SteelBridge’s significant industry experience will establish them as a true partner to Allvue’s client base through planning, data migration, implementation, data aggregation, and post-implementation.
“Small- and mid-sized firms with limited technology resources can often find the implementation of investment management solutions to be a significant undertaking,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “We are excited to partner with SteelBridge, whose wealth of industry expertise and understanding of our client base will ensure that emerging private equity and venture capital firms have a trusted advisor as they undertake their digital transformation.”
“It is essential that private equity and venture capital firms have access to comprehensive reporting and accounting software, as well as the tools to efficiently and successfully implement them,” said Todd Haring, SteelBridge Partner and Head of Consulting Services. “Our partnership with Allvue will empower these emerging firms with the expertise to successfully execute on their strategic objectives and help position them for present and future growth.”
Allvue has continued to elevate its commitment to providing comprehensive technology solutions by offering new products and services. Recently, the firm announced a dedicated Essentials platform for emerging private equity and venture capital firms and formalized its APAC presence with the opening of a Singapore office. The firm also launched its LP Portfolio Management solution and announced enhancements to its Fund Performance & Portfolio Monitoring solution.
About Allvue
Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.
Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.
About SteelBridge
SteelBridge is a boutique services firm which provides expertise exclusively to the Private Capital industry. Our mission is to help our clients successfully execute on their strategic, financial, and operational objectives to create more effective organizations. We service general partners, limited partners, third-party administrators, portfolio companies, and software vendors.
