CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of two new members to the management team – Piyush Sharma as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO), and Evan Lippman in the newly created role of Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer (CDSO). Both executives will report to Chief Executive Officer, Yvonne Greenstreet.
“Attracting and retaining top talent is one of my top priorities, and I’m thrilled that Piyush and Evan are joining our team. Piyush brings valuable experience building robust compliance programs and infrastructure for global companies across a variety of industries. Evan brings deep corporate development and strategy expertise from his work across the pharmaceutical and other industries. In each case, their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our Alnylam P 5 x25 strategy,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “I look forward to their counsel and contributions in the years ahead.”
Mr. Sharma is an accomplished compliance executive with over 20 years of experience building best-in-class compliance programs across the pharmaceutical, energy, and technology industries. He joins Alnylam from Alexion Pharmaceuticals where he served as the Head of Compliance. Prior to Alexion, Mr. Sharma led anti-corruption compliance at Cognizant Technology Solutions and at Hess Corporation. He also held various compliance positions at Pfizer, including Chief Compliance Counsel for the Oncology and Emerging Markets Business.
Mr. Lippman brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, business development, operational, and commercial roles for both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies. He joins Alnylam from Intima Bioscience where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Intima, Mr. Lippman was Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development, M&A and Valuation for Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Takeda, he was Chief Business and Financial Officer of Aileron Therapeutics, a pre-IPO oncology company. His commercial and operational experience comes from EMD Serono and AstraZeneca, as General Manager, leading three multi-billion-dollar revenue generating business units for Rebif, Crestor, and Nexium, and at Pfizer as a senior business development executive.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “ Alnylam P 5 x25 ” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005691/en/
CONTACT: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christine Regan Lindenboom
(Investors and Media)
617-682-4340
Josh Brodsky
(Investors)
617-551-8276
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/21/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/21/2022 04:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005691/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.