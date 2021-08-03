CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $189.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.61.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.57 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.8 million.

Alnylam shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

