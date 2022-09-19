CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to host its 9 th annual series of “RNAi Roundtable” webinars over the coming weeks. The series will offer presentations from Alnylam scientists and program leaders who will review recent progress in a selection of the Company’s pipeline programs and platform innovations, as well as medical thought leaders who will provide their perspectives on clinical developments and unmet needs. Each event will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.alnylam.com/events, and a replay will be posted on the Alnylam website approximately three hours after each event.
The 2022 RNAi Roundtable schedule is as follows:
- Cemdisiran, in Development for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Other Complement-Mediated Diseases
Tuesday, September 27, 10:00 am ET
- Alnylam Engine for Sustainable Innovation: Leadership in RNAi Platform and Human Genetics
Friday, October 21, 10:00 am ET
- CNS Delivery and ALN-APP, in Development for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
Tuesday, November 1, 11:00 am ET
Please visit the Capella section of our website for the latest information regarding webcast dates.
The Company also announced today that it plans to host a virtual R&D Day event on the morning of Thursday, December 15, 2022. Alnylam management will be joined by external guest speakers for a review of the Company’s RNAi pipeline and platform activities, including advancements in its TTR franchise programs. Additional details to follow.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO ® (patisiran), GIVLAARI ® (givosiran), OXLUMO ® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA ® (vutrisiran), and Leqvio ® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “ Alnylam P 5 x25 ” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.
