Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO ® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA ® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI ® (givosiran), OXLUMO ® (lumasiran), and Leqvio ® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “ Alnylam P 5 x25 ” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.
