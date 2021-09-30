Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils Wireless Charging Transmitter Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021--
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced a new family of Coil Drivers. The initial product, AOZ32033AQI, offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of Wireless Charging Transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of Wireless Charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.
AOZ32033AQI Coil Driver Achieves Highly Integrated and Efficient Solution in Thermally Enhanced QFN 3 x 3 Package (Graphic: Business Wire)
With a highly integrated package, the AOZ32033AQI offers a part count reduction of up to 40% compared to traditional approaches. The new device enables PCB space savings and higher performance in wireless transmitter circuits with high wattage of up to 30W. Moreover, the AOZ32033AQI has multiple protection functions such as high side and low side UVLO and over-temperature protection (OTP) to make the design more robust. The device can be used for a wide range of input voltages from 4V to 28V.
“Wireless charging is offered at increasingly higher power levels as the benefits of eliminating physical connectors and cables are being realized by more end applications. AOS’s Coil Driver products provide an efficient, power-dense, and cost-effective solution for wireless charging TX circuits. The integrated approach offers protection features not possible by using a discrete approach while reducing engineering design cycles and complexities,” said Colin Huang, Power IC Marketing Manager at AOS.
Technical Highlights
- Integrated 30V Half-Bridge Power Stage with wide Vin range enables reduced PCB size
- Low RDS(ON) internal N-FETs for both HS/LS supports TX circuit designs of up to 30W
- Integrated bootstrap diode
- Adjustable gate drive sink/source current control SRC (Slew Rate Control) for EMI and efficiency improvement
- Several protections (OTP, VCC UVLO, Bootstrap UVLO)
- Thermally enhanced QFN3x3
Pricing and Availability
The AOZ32033AQI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price in 1,000piece quantities is $0.75 for AOZ32033AQI.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, SiC/GaN, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’s portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
