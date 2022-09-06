SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences in September 2022.
H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET
Event: Corporate Presentation & One-on-One Investor Meetings
Presenter: Remy Durand, PhD, Chief Business Officer, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Event: One-on-One Investor Meetings
A link to the H.C. Wainwright corporate presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and will be available on the Company website for 90 days following the webcast. Investors interested in participating in One-on-One meetings at these conferences should reach out to their sales representatives at H.C. Wainwright and Morgan Stanley for more information.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACT: Investors
Temre Johnson
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
ir@alpineimmunesciences.comMedia
Kelli Perkins
Red House
