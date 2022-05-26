SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at the 2022 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) Annual Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark to be held June 1–4, 2022 and the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago to be held June 3-7, 2022.
|EULAR Annual Congress
Novel preclinical and preliminary phase 1 healthy volunteer data of ALPN-303 will be presented as follows:
Poster Title:
ALPN-303, an Engineered Dual BAFF/APRIL Antagonist, Potently Inhibits Pathogenic Autoantibodies in Preclinical Models, with Corresponding Pharmacodynamic Activity in Humans
Session Title:
Pathogenesis of SLE, Sjögren’s and antiphospholipid sydrome
Session Date, Time:
Thursday, June 2, 2022, 1:06pm–1:14pm CEST
Presentation Number:
POS0094
Poster Display Details:
Available virtually at the start of the annual congress starting at 8:00am CEST on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
ASCO Annual Meeting
Updated data from the dose escalation portion of NEON-1, a phase 1 study of davoceticept as monotherapy, and a trials in progress poster of NEON-2, a phase 1 combination study of davoceticept and pembrolizumab, will be presented at poster presentations as follows:
|Poster Title:
Dose Escalation of Davoceticept, a Conditional CD28 Costimulator and Dual Checkpoint Inhibitor, in Advanced Malignancies (NEON-1)
|Session Title:
Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
|Session Date, Time:
Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT
Poster Number:
2560
|Poster Title:
Davoceticept (ALPN-202), a PD-L1-dependent CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced malignancies (NEON-2)
|Session Title:
Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Session Date, Time:
Sunday, June 5, 8:00am-11:00am CDT
Poster Number:
TPS2683
A copy of each poster will be available on the Scientific Publications page of Alpine’s website at the start of the corresponding poster’s session.
About ALPN-303
ALPN-303 is a dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for multiple autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. Engineered by directed evolution, ALPN-303 potently inhibits the pleiotropic B cell cytokines B cell activating factor (BAFF, BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which play key roles in B cell development, differentiation, and survival, and together contribute to the pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and many other autoantibody-related inflammatory diseases. By simultaneously blocking these two cytokines, ALPN-303 has the potential to improve outcomes in patients suffering from severe autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases.
About Davoceticept (ALPN-202)
Davoceticept (ALPN-202) is a first-in-class, conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor intended for the treatment of cancer. Preclinical studies of davoceticept have successfully demonstrated superior efficacy in tumor models compared to checkpoint inhibition alone. NEON-1 (NCT04186637), a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion trial in patients with advanced malignancies, has completed dose escalation and is currently enrolling its expansion cohorts. NEON-2 (NCT04920383), a combination study of davoceticept (ALPN-202) and pembrolizumab, was initiated in June 2021.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our product candidates; and the timing of our public presentations and potential publication of future clinical data; . Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and other similar expressions, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our product candidates; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; our discovery-stage and preclinical programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products; any of our product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; the impact of competition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including the impact on our clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and prolonged than currently anticipated; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
“NEON-1,” “NEON-2,” "Synergy," and the Alpine logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.
ALPN-202, NEON-2 study is being conducted in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005277/en/
CONTACT: Alex Sharif
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
206-788-4545
ir@alpineimmunesciences.comMedia Relations
Kelli Perkins
Source: Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH CLINICAL TRIALS OTHER HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH SCIENCE ONCOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE
SOURCE: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 05:30 PM/DISC: 05/26/2022 05:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005277/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.