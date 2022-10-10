MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®, today announced the appointment of Leena Munjal to the role of chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Munjal reports to Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC.
“Leena is a bold, strategic leader who has demonstrated excellence in identifying transformational opportunities for our organization as she worked with various teams in a consulting capacity over the past several months,” said Shadyac. “In her new role she will oversee development of ALSAC’s strategic plan to ensure we are positioned for the future and able to support St. Jude as it advances its six-year $12.9 billion strategic plan that increases global investments to impact more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer each year.”
Munjal most recently served as co-CEO of Sears Holding Corporation. During her years with the organization, she served in several other roles, including chief digital officer and senior vice president, Customer Experience and Integrated Retail. Munjal is a long-time member of ALSAC’s Professional Advisory Board and holds a B.S. in Statistics from Hindu College, New Delhi and an M.S. in Computer Science from Loyola University Chicago.
In addition to Munjal, three new members of the ALSAC senior leadership team were announced today:
- Dave Lew – senior vice president, Strategic Marketing. Lew brings 20 years of experience leading audience-focused strategy and marketing, brand, research, product innovation and sales for multiple lines of business. Lew joins ALSAC from Vitamix, where he served as vice president, Marketing & Strategy. Prior to that he spent 18 years at Newell Brands as a senior marketing and business executive. Lew has participated in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend for nearly a decade while also serving as a national St. Jude Heroes ambassador. Lew reports to Emily Callahan, chief marketing officer, and will lead marketing initiatives to sustain, cultivate and grow new, diverse supporters.
- Albert Crews – vice president, New Ventures. Crews brings more than 25 years of industry innovation and leadership experience with Microsoft, Honeywell and AT&T to ALSAC. He joined the organization in December 2021 in a role focused on digital philanthropy. Crews reports to Melanee Hannock, chief innovation and transformation officer, and in his new role, leads the New Ventures team focused on driving innovation efforts in new and emerging disruptive growth categories.
- Jennifer Hart – vice president, Direct Marketing. Hart joins ALSAC from AAA Life where she most recently served as vice president of Direct, Digital, Data and Analytics. During her 15 years at AAA Life, she oversaw all acquisition and retention direct marketing campaigns in excess of 200 million pieces of mail each year. Hart reports to Steve Froehlich, chief revenue and development officer, and will lead ALSAC’s efforts to sustain, cultivate and grow supporters through direct mail campaigns.
"The addition of Dave, Albert and Jennifer to our leadership team will enable us to thrive in a rapidly changing world and make bold progress in our transformation to become a more audience-led, digital, data-centric organization, which further fuels the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Shadyac.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
