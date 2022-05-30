LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
Altasciences announced today that it has been awarded a 2022 CRO Leadership Award in five categories, marking the seventh year the CRO/CDMO has been deemed a top performer by Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader.
Each year, Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader team up with ISR Reports to determine award recipients by assessing 50 CROs on more than 20 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Quality Benchmarking survey. This year, Altasciences received awards in the following categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, and Reliability.
“Selecting the right CRO can make or break your project,” says Ed Miseta, Chief Editor for Clinical Leader. “It can lead to a successful regulatory submission and approval or cost you a lot of time and effort on a failed study. That makes CRO selection a stressful decision for any clinical operations manager. We believe our CRO Leadership Awards will help managers with their search process and hopefully help to connect them with the right contract partner. These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category. I congratulate all of them for work ethic they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients.”
Altasciences recognizes the importance of consistently exceeding the standards for excellence set by others in the industry, as well as their own. For more than 10 years, Altasciences has been transforming the traditional outsourcing paradigm, building a one-stop outsourcing solution that simplifies and accelerates the early phase drug development process for our partners. To that end, Altasciences is proud to have exceeded the expectations of small to large pharmaceutical companies, and will use the awards as further motivation to support educated, faster, integrated, and more complete early drug development decisions for their partners.
“To be recognized by the industry is not only an honor but a testament to the expertise of our people and the utmost care they show for both our partners and for those who seek the therapies we help develop,” says Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences. “To be acknowledged is a point of pride for our company, yes—but more importantly, it serves as a reminder that the more we build on our Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, and Reliability, the more our solutions can help our clients transform lives around the world.”
About Altasciences
Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005365/en/
CONTACT: Julie-Ann Cabana
Altasciences
+1 514 601-9763
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Altasciences
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/30/2022 12:47 PM/DISC: 05/30/2022 12:47 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005365/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.