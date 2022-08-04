DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--
The "Alternative & Complementary Medicine Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alternative & Complementary Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 172,961.95 million by 2027 from USD 87,085.16 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.11% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on alternative & complementary medicine identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Highlights
- The Americas Alternative & Complementary Medicine Market size was estimated at USD 28,102.38 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 30,885.41 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.57% to reach USD 54,231.41 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Alternative & Complementary Medicine Market size was estimated at USD 25,485.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 28,800.00 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.60% to reach USD 51,953.85 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Alternative & Complementary Medicine Market size was estimated at USD 33,497.31 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 37,423.25 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.18% to reach USD 66,776.69 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
- AmeriCare Physical Therapy
- Boiron
- Cipla Limited
- Columbia Nutritional, LLC
- Dabur India Ltd.
- First Natural Brands Ltd.
- Full Motion Physical Therapy
- Herb Pharm, LLC
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Nature's Bounty, Inc.
- Nordic Naturals
- PEKANA Naturheilmittel GmbH
- Pharmesis International Ltd.
- Pure Encapsulations, LLC
- Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
- schwa-medico GmbH
- Seirin Corporation
- The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (CBE) Ltd.
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Weleda AG
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Type:
- Body Therapy
- Diet and Herbs Based Therapy
- Energy Healing Therapy
- Chakra Healing
- Magnetic Therapy
- Radionics
- Reiki
- Therapeutic Touch
- Mind Therapy
- Sensory Healing
- Aromatherapy
- Music therapy
- Sonopuncture
- Sound Therapy
- Traditional Alternative Medicine Therapy
- Apitherapy
- Ayurveda
- Bach Flower Therapy
- Naturopathic Medicine
- Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Traditional Japanese Medicine
- Traditional Korean Medicine
- Traditional Mongolian Medicine
- Traditional Tibetan Medicine
- Zang Fu Theory
Indication:
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cardiology
- Diabetes
- Neurology
Distribution Channel:
- Direct Sales
- Distance Correspondence
- Online Sales
- Special Clinics/Centres
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amvhsb
