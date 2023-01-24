DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
On January 24, 2023, world champion alpine skier and Ikon Pass ambassador, Mikaela Shiffrin, became the new all-time women’s World Cup record holder with 83 wins. To celebrate, Alterra Mountain Company has committed to add recreational ski racing courses to its mountain destinations over the next year in partnership with Mikaela, U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and Outside Interactive, Inc., owner of NASTAR. For the remainder of the current season, all existing recreational ski racing courses at Alterra destinations will be free for guests.
NASTAR is the largest grassroots ski racing program in the world, offering recreational racers of all skill levels an opportunity to compete with friends and family and get a first-hand taste of Mikaela’s inspiring life on the snow. Alterra destinations including Palisades Tahoe in California, Sugarbush in Vermont, Deer Valley Resort and Solitude in Utah already offer NASTAR courses, and Mammoth Mountain in California offers a similar racing venue. Any skier or rider with a valid lift ticket or pass may race for free simply by checking in at the top of the race course during applicable operating hours.
“Some of my earliest memories on skis were at the top of a NASTAR course with my parents and my brother. For me, and for many of my teammates, this early exposure to ski racing helped ignite a lifelong passion for this sport,” said Mikaela Shiffrin, alpine skier champion and all-time women’s World Cup record holder. “Partnering with Alterra Mountain Company to eliminate the barrier to these courses for all ski fans is an incredible way to help give back and expose even more people to the thrill of competing on the slopes.”
“Mikaela’s not just a champion, she’s also a role model and inspiration to us all and we’ve been fortunate to have her as an Ikon Pass ambassador since its inception,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO of Alterra Mountain Company. “Making these courses available to more of our guests is the perfect way for us to share our amazement for what she’s accomplished by exposing even more people, young and old, to a truly unique on-mountain activity.”
As an additional celebration of the record-breaking performance, Ikon Pass is launching its “Celebrating an Icon” campaign featuring a chance for fans to win one of three prize packages that includes two Ikon Passes for the 2023/2024 winter season, three nights lodging and equipment rentals at select Ikon Pass destinations (including Mammoth Mountain and Palisades Tahoe in California, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado, Solitude and Snowbird in Utah, Revelstoke and SkiBig3 in Canada, Sun Valley in Idaho, and Killington in Vermont), an Ikon Pass jacket and bag, signed memorabilia from Mikaela, and an Adidas Terrex ski jacket and bib. Starting today, to celebrate her 83 wins, members of the Ikon Pass community are invited to answer Mikaela trivia questions and those who get at least 83% correct will be entered to win. For more sweepstakes details, please visit, https://www.ikonpass.com/en/ambassadors/mikaela-shiffrin.
In addition, the first Ikon Pass holder to hit 83 days on the mountain during the 22/23 season will win a special Ikon Pass gift package.
About Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 16 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley Mountain Resort in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada and Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.
About Ikon Pass
The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Aria Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.
About Outside
Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for active lifestyle enthusiasts and home to leading brands in the endurance sports, outdoor, and healthy living spaces. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its 30+ media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside’s mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside’s membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, meal plans, gear reviews, mapping, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, access to NASTAR courses, and more. Learn more at OutsideInc.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005741/en/
CONTACT: Amelie Bruzat
The Ashima Group
KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SKIING/SNOWBOARDING SPORTS VACATION LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
SOURCE: Alterra Mountain Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 11:43 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 11:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005741/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.