DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2023--
Alterra Mountain Company has announced the closing of the purchase of Schweitzer in Idaho, bringing the company’s total year-round mountain destinations to 17 throughout North America, including the world’s largest heli-skiing operation.
“With the acquisition of Schweitzer, we are excited to expand our presence within the Pacific Northwest skier market,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “The destination has been a valued partner on the Ikon Pass for several seasons and we are excited to officially welcome the team to the Alterra family.”
Tom Chasse will stay on as President and COO of Schweitzer and will oversee daily operations of the destination while leading the resort’s extensive future capital improvement plans.
“Today Schweitzer begins a new chapter as part of the Alterra family and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Tom Chasse, President & CEO, Schweitzer. “Looking ahead, we will continue to evolve and provide the best family-friendly mountain experience in the region, while upholding the unique values and culture that we’re known for.”
23/24 Ikon Pass access will be expanded to unlimited days at Schweitzer, Ikon Base Pass holders will continue to have five-day access. Current 23/24 Schweitzer pass holders will be contacted in October 2023 to discuss pass options.
Schweitzer is the largest ski area in Idaho and Washington, located in the Selkirk Mountains overlooking the picturesque town of Sandpoint, Idaho, only 80 miles from Spokane, Washington. This beloved year-round destination offers 2,900 acres of big mountain terrain with stunning views of Lake Pend Oreille, Washington, Montana, and Canada and is often recognized for its renowned tree skiing and family fun.
The MKM Trust, which has been the owner and developer of Schweitzer for the past 18 years, will retain non-ski operations and real estate holdings, and will continue to lead future real estate development projects that support the vibrancy of the Schweitzer community.
About Alterra Mountain Company
Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 17 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.
About Schweitzer
Located 80 miles from Spokane, Wash. in the rugged Selkirk Mountains of Idaho’s panhandle, Schweitzer boasts 2,900 acres of skiable terrain, offering a mix of high angle groomers, gladed tree runs and wide-open bowl skiing and riding. Schweitzer’s size as the largest mountain resort in Idaho isn’t the only standout feature. Perched 2,000 feet above the picturesque town of Sandpoint and Lake Pend Oreille, Schweitzer’s intimate mountain village offers a year-round mix of family-friendly activities, dining, spa, and slopeside lodging. Soak in 360-degree views of neighboring mountain ranges in Montana, Washington, and Canada from the summit, and enjoy best-in-class skiing at one of the Pacific Northwest’s favorite mountains. Schweitzer is a part of the Alterra Mountain Company family and a member of the Ikon Pass community. To learn more, visit schweitzer.com.
About Ikon Pass
The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Arai Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822875152/en/
CONTACT: Amelie Bruzat
The Ashima Group
KEYWORD: IDAHO COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SKIING/SNOWBOARDING SPORTS LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
SOURCE: Alterra Mountain Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/22/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 08/22/2023 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822875152/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.