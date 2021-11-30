NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021--
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, will participate in the upcoming UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 11:00am EST on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.
About Altice USA
Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.
