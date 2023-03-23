CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2023--

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Entered into forward contracts to sell alternative credit products to two of the US's largest institutional counterparties that manage insurance and credit money assets on January 31, 2023. The organizations have over $50 billion and $15 billion in assets under management.
  • Earned $2.5 million from loan interest and fee income during the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • As of December 31, 2022, AAMC's cash position was $12.8 million, which is net of the $94.7 million at quarter end for loans held for sale and investment at fair value.
  • The Company entered into a $50 million line of credit agreement with NexBank.
  • Announced that Danya Sawyer joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer of the Alternative Lending Group ("ALG") on February 1, 2023.

“Q4 and year to date, we’ve expanded our access to permanent capital, formed key distribution partnerships and bolstered our leadership team,” said Jason Kopcak, Chief Executive Officer “Now with the team, process and distribution partners in place, we look forward to ramping up our originations, to meet growing demand in the multi-trillion-dollar private credit market.”

Fourth Quarterand Full Year 2022 GAAP Financial Results

AAMC’s net loss to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(4.1) million compared to net loss of $(8.4) million for the same period in 2021. The loss per share was $(2.31) for the quarter, compared to $(4.09) for the same period in 2021.

AAMC's net loss to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $(15.9) million compared to net loss of $(6.0) million for the same period in 2021. Due to a $5.1 million gain on settlement of preferred shares in 2022, which was recorded directly to equity, but is included in the numerator for our earnings per share calculations; diluted earnings per share were $(5.64) for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $37.90 for the same period in 2021. The $37.90 includes an $88.0 million gain from a settlement of preferred stock that is not reflected in the net loss to common shareholders.

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, margins, employee costs, future operations, business plans including its ability to sell loans and obtain funding, and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our ability to develop our businesses, and to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; our ability to purchase, originate, and sell loans, our ability to obtain funding, market and industry conditions, particularly with respect to industry margins for loan products we may purchase, originate, or sell as well as the current inflationary economic and market conditions and rising interest rate environment; our ability to hire employees and the hiring of such employees; developments in the litigation regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan interest income

 

2,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,579

 

 

 

 

Loan fee income

 

178

 

 

 

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

 

Servicing fee revenue

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

2,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

1,797

 

 

$

1,557

 

 

$

5,839

 

 

$

5,635

 

Legal fees

 

817

 

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

4,349

 

 

 

6,885

 

Professional fees

 

1,064

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

1,531

 

General and administrative

 

1,209

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

3,545

 

 

 

2,573

 

Servicing and asset management expense

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

 

Acquisition charges

 

 

 

 

2,555

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

3,908

 

Interest expense

 

893

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,328

 

 

 

60

 

Direct loan expense

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

Loan sales and marketing expense

 

333

 

 

 

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

6,386

 

 

 

6,300

 

 

 

18,618

 

 

 

20,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of loans

 

(75

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,963

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

146

 

Gain on sale of equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,347

 

Dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,061

 

Other

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

94

 

Total other (expense) income

 

(67

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

(1,931

)

 

 

11,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations before income tax

 

(3,927

)

 

 

(6,293

)

 

 

(15,584

)

 

 

(8,944

)

Income tax expense

 

192

 

 

 

2,098

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

3,273

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(4,119

)

 

 

(8,391

)

 

 

(15,934

)

 

 

(12,217

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on discontinued operations (net of income tax expense of $1,272)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,213

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

(4,119

)

 

 

(8,391

)

 

 

(15,934

)

 

 

(6,004

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(4,119

)

 

 

(8,391

)

 

 

(15,934

)

 

 

(12,217

)

Gain on preferred stock transaction

 

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

5,122

 

 

 

87,961

 

Numerator for earnings per share from continuing operations

$

(4,119

)

 

 

(8,414

)

 

$

(10,812

)

 

$

75,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of common stock – Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(2.31

)

 

$

(4.09

)

 

$

(5.64

)

 

$

37.83

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.11

 

Total

$

(2.31

)

 

$

(4.09

)

 

$

(5.64

)

 

$

40.94

 

Weighted average common stock outstanding

 

1,779,448

 

 

 

2,055,561

 

 

 

1,917,503

 

 

 

2,002,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of common stock - Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(2.31

)

 

$

(4.09

)

 

$

(5.64

)

 

$

35.03

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.87

 

Total

$

(2.31

)

 

$

(4.09

)

 

$

(5.64

)

 

$

37.90

 

Weighted average common stock outstanding

 

1,779,448

 

 

 

2,055,561

 

 

 

1,917,503

 

 

 

2,162,378

 

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Loans held for sale, at fair value

$

11,593

 

 

$

 

Loans held for investment, at fair value

 

83,143

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

10,727

 

 

 

78,349

 

Restricted cash

 

2,047

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

10,137

 

 

 

3,127

 

Total assets

$

117,647

 

 

$

81,476

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

10,349

 

 

 

7,145

 

Lease liabilities

 

1,323

 

 

 

859

 

Credit facility

 

51,653

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

63,325

 

 

 

8,004

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 144,212 shares issued and outstanding and $144,212 redemption value as of December 31, 2022 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding and $150,000 redemption value as of December 31, 2021.

 

144,212

 

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' deficit:

 

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 3,432,294 and 1,783,862 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 and 3,416,541 and 2,055,561 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

 

34

 

 

 

34

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

149,010

 

 

 

143,523

 

Retained earnings

 

41,516

 

 

 

57,450

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

20

 

 

 

54

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,648,432 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 1,360,980 shares as of December 31, 2021.

 

(280,470

)

 

 

(277,589

)

Total stockholders' deficit

 

(89,890

)

 

 

(76,528

)

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

117,647

 

 

$

81,476

 

 

